Kylie Jenner is wearing her heart on her sleeve.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about her personal journey and her battle with anxiety in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," the makeup mogul captioned a photo of herself overlooking the horizon. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way, and I've lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself [every day] to keep it. I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again."
While Stormi Webster's mom admitted she keeps "a whole lot" to herself, she reminded her followers she's only human.
"My life is not perfect," she continued, "and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season. We all have a magnificent destiny."
After sharing her post, Kylie received praise from her famous family members.
"Amen sweet sister!!!!" Khloe Kardashian wrote in the comments section. "I am proud of you always."
Kourtney Kardashian also echoed these sentiments.
"I am proud of you," she wrote. "Let it out."
To be clear, Kylie didn't name any names when she opened up about losing friends along the way. However, fans will recall how her relationship with Jordyn Woods changed after her former BFF's cheating scandal with Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson.
"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen—for a reason, for me, for her, for you, for everybody," she told Khloe after being asked if she missed Jordyn in a Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 17 teaser. "She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together. I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there was a part of me that needed to grow without her. And sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain time in your life and not there for others."
Of course, the Kylie Cosmetics head has tons of supportive gal pals. In fact, she recently went on a girls' getaway to Turks and Caicos with her friends to celebrate the launch of her Kylie Skin collection.
"Kylie has always had girlfriends in her life, but now that Jordyn Woods is out of the picture, she has gotten closer with some of her other friends," a source recently told E! News. "They have always been a part of her life, but she is spending more time with them now and in a bigger group."
Kylie has also opened up about her battle with anxiety before, including during a 2016 interview with Complex.
"I used to have a lot of anxiety," she told the publication. "I never went out. If I tried to go to the movies or something, I would stop breathing in the middle and just cry. I'm surprised there aren't videos of me out there. I felt super trapped, like everybody was watching me. I felt like everyone was hating on me."
However, she credited her mother, Kris Jenner, with helping her find ways to cope.
"I learned to slow down everything, focus on things that I love, and say no to things I didn't want to do," she continued. "I used to [agree] to do everything. But when I started taking control of my life again, I felt better."