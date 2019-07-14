by Emily Mae Czachor | Sun., 14 Jul. 2019 6:00 AM
Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner keep moving on up.
During Keeping Up With the Kardashians' most recent finale, audiences watched the sisters, reality stars and respectively awe-inspiring business mavens experience February's Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal in real time. Now, in this first look clip from KUWTK's upcoming 17th season, premiering this fall, Khloe and Kylie discuss the scandal's after-effects over wine in Napa Valley. And, as usual, they're taking it all in stride.
Replying to a question from Khloe about whether she misses Jordyn, the 21-year-old cosmetics queen says calmly, "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody." For Kylie, the "reason" is super personal and sounds like it has a lot more to do with her than it does her former best friend.
"[Jordyn] was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together," Stormi Webster's mom continues, explaining that their friendship eventually started to deter her from branching out because "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.'"
As she goes on to tell Khloe, Kylie realizes now that "there's a part of me that needed to grow without her" and has come to terms with Jordyn's absence in her day-to-day.
"Sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and then not there for others," she says, and if you too are feeling very impressed by this wise-beyond-her-years approach to moving on—in whatever capacity—imagine how her sister must feel.
"I really respect in you that you're really good at being calm even when you probably do want to scream at someone," Khloe smiles, calling her little sib "inspiring" before confirming she thinks Kylie's self-reflection is entirely spot-on.
"Everything's supposed to happen for a reason," says the Revenge Body star. "I feel like this is the season to filter through the bulls--t. And you know, only the strong and loyal will survive."
See the women's incisive chat come to life in the clip above!
