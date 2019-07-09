MONDAYS
See Kim Kardashian Pose With "Crazy" Clones for a Futuristic Sunglasses Campaign

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., 9 Jul. 2019 6:00 AM

Kim Kardashian has us seeing double. Well, sextuple, to be exact.

In this bonus scene from season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss poses with body doubles for a new sunglasses campaign. It appears that the clones get their look-alike features from custom Kardashian masks—and we are blown away!

And we aren't the only ones as a bystander is heard referring to the clones as "scary."

"Oh my god!" someone exclaims off-camera. "Scary as hell."

However, Kanye West's wife seems less startled as she isn't certain that they look identical to her.

"I know, isn't that so crazy?" the mother of four remarks to the photo shoot crew. "I don't even think that, like, really looks like me though. That's so crazy."

Still, Kim brings her A-game to the campaign as she rocks "Godiva" hair and full glam.

"Look at that hair, Godiva!" sister Khloe Kardashian notes over FaceTime.

"I know! It's all on one side," Kim explains about her look.

While the all-black ensemble seems simple at first, it exudes a futuristic vibe among the many body doubles. Unmask this moment for yourself by watching the bonus clip above!

Can you spot the real Kim amid the look-alikes?

