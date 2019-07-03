Kylie Jenner just added another impressive set of wheels to her growing collection.

The reality star is no stranger to luxury cars. Whether it's her own variety of vehicles or the ones she elaborately gifts, the Kylie Costmetics mogul clearly enjoys a fabulous new ride. This week was no different as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed her latest purchase: a Rolls-Royce Phantom—or as Kylie put it, her "new baby."

"My new baby home safe," she wrote on her Instagram Story as she showed off the car.