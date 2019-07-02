MONDAYS
North West Is a Budding Photographer and Kim Kardashian Has the Pictures to Prove It

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 2 Jul. 2019 1:09 PM

Move over, Annie LeibovitzNorth Westis picking up her camera. 

Kim Kardashian's famous 6-year-old firstborn is tackling a new hobby: photography. The reality star shared new snaps of herself with E! stars Natalie Halcro and Olivia Piersonas they posed in the family's screening room. 

The pictures seemed usual for the KKW Beauty mogul's Instagram feed—until you noticed the photo credit. 

"[Photos] by North West," the proud mama captioned the shots. 

"Need North to take my new LinkedIn profile photo," one comment read. 

Inside North West & Penelope Disick's Candy Land-Themed B-Day Bash

It's very clear Kim and Kanye West's daughter is far from camera shy. Late last year, she even tried her hand at directing her famous mom in a photo shoot. 

"North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is!" Kim tweeted at the time. "I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she's perfect!

Plus, who can forget when North directed and choreographed her own music video set to the tune of Lil Nas X's hit song with Billy Ray Cyrus, "Old Town Road."

Since its May premiere, the clip has garnered more than 22 million views on Instagram.

As Lil Nax X commented at the time, "It's North's song now u guys."

So, North, what are your photography rates?

