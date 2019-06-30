Like mother, like daughter!

It looks like Kylie Jenner has a little "mini me" on her hands. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Saturday evening to show off her and Stormi Webster's fiery ensembles. The dynamic duo donned matching orange and black tie-dye dresses. While the beauty mogul's little nugget rocked crisp white sneakers and socks, Jenner opted for strappy black heels to tie her lewk together.

"Mini me," the reality TV personality shared, alongside several snaps of her posing with her 1-year-old baby girl.

"You're so so perfect," auntie Khloe Kardashian commented.

Taking another one of her famous mirror selfies with her daughter, the 21-year-old captioned her second Instagram post, "my real life bestie."

This isn't the first time the two have worn matching 'fits. At the beginning of the year, the mother-daughter duo traveled to Turks and Caicos with Jordyn Woods for a private birthday celebration. There, the trio donned similar neon-green bathing suits during their girls' trip.