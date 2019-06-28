Ain't no party like a Kardashian party!

The most famous family in Hollywood came together on Thursday evening to raise a glass (or two) to the one and only Khloe Kardashian, who is celebrating her 35th birthday. The woman of the hour, as well as attendees Kylie Jennerand Kim Kardashian took fans inside the over-the top-affair, which was orchestrated by celeb party planner Mindy Weiss.

Jeff Leatham decorated the space from top to bottom in varying shades of pink florals, and guests noshed on an impeccably curated dessert table courtesy of Cake Gourmet Sugar Service. Plates of pink grilled cheese were also passed around and the drink menu included cocktails named "I'm In Love With the KoKo" and "Khloe Money Moves."

It didn't stop there, though. Some of the birthday girl's most infamous quotes were featured on pink cups, which featured matching straws adorned with Khloe's face.