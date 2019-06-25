MONDAYS
9PM (MY/SG/PH) | 8PM (JKT)

Kim Kardashian Shares First Look at Her New Shapewear Line Kimono—and Chrissy Teigen Is Excited

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 25 Jun. 2019 7:59 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian West, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is trying to fix another one of your problems. 

The contour queen and prison reform advocate has just unveiled the latest addition to her ever-growing empire: Kimono Shapewear Solutionwear. "Finally I can share with you guys this project that I have been developing for the last year. I've been passionate about this for 15 years. Kimono is my take on shapewear and solutions for women that actually work," the mom of four told the world on Twitter Tuesday morning. "I would always cut up my shapewear to make my own styles, and there have also been so many times I couldn't find a shapeware color that blended with my skin tone so we needed a solution for all of this."

In addition to nine shades and sizes spanning from XXS to 4XL in the line, one of the star's new products was designed with tricky high slits in mind. 

Watch

Kim Kardashian's Booty Gets Praised in Paris Hilton's Music Video

"This is the solution short," she called a pair of high-rise, mid-thigh shorts with one leg's hem shorter than the other. "I developed this style for all of those times I wanted to wear a dress or skirt with a slit and still needed the support."

The design has quickly sparked a mix of curiosity and praise online, including the latter from Kardashian's always candid pal, Chrissy Teigen

"Oh my god I don't have to cut one side of my spanx anymore!!!!!" the famous foodie tweeted back. 

While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not yet announced a launch date, she did reveal the project involved another famed family member. 

"Fun Kimono Fact," she tweeted. "Kanye [West] drew the Kimono logo."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kardashians , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Watch Khloe Kardashian's Birthday Messages From Kim, Kourtney, Kylie & a Hilarious Surprise Guest!

Scott Disick, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick,

Scott Disick Has Found His "Real Love and Passion" in His 3 Kids

Kim Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian Wishes the "Truth" About Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal Aired Sooner

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1612

Khloe Kardashian Finally Breaks Down Over the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal: Watch!

Khloe Kardashian, KUWTK 1611

Khloe Kardashian Reveals the One Thing Jordyn Woods Didn't Say After the Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian Unleashes All Hell in "KUWTK" Season Finale

Kardashians Piece Together Cheating Scandal: "KUWTK" Katch-Up (S16, Ep11)

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.