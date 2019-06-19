MONDAYS
Watch the Kardashian Sisters Piece Together What Happened Between Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson the Morning After Cheating Scandal

by Emily Mae Czachor | Wed., 19 Jun. 2019 6:00 AM

It's the morning after Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson's late-night house party behavior raised concerns about infidelity, and Khloe Kardashian wants answers.

"I mean, I need the f--kin' whole truth," the Revenge Body star tells her sisters in this clip from Sunday's first leg of Keeping Up With the Kardashians' two-part season finale.

She needs it, like, six hours ago too, as do equally frustrated siblings Kim KardashianKourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, the clip finds all four women a little starved for details on the "truth" front, since Tristan is on a plane flying back from All-Star weekend and Jordyn won't pick up the phone.

"My friend Larsa called me to explain that a reporter that she knows was about to write a story that Jordyn and Tristan were at his home late-night or until 7 in the morning. They said they were like making out," says Kim, who gets the call just as she's sitting down to film this season's KUWTK confessionals and promptly conferences in her siblings via a four-way phone call.

"I talked to Jordyn," True Thompson's mom says first. "It's really weird, she's not giving me all the information. She was like, 'He was trying to kiss me,' and was like, 'I can't remember if we did or didn't.'"

"What?!" yells Kourtney.

"She was sitting between his legs, blah, blah, blah," the NBA player's then-girlfriend continues. "I just said, 'If you are too nervous to tell me something, you could text me.' She said, 'OK, I'll call you in five minutes.' She hasn't called me and that was like twenty minutes ago."

Kourtney asks if Jordyn had a reason for hanging up so abruptly, and Kylie agrees "it's very weird" before adding, "this is the first time I'm hearing that she was sitting on his lap." 

It'd be great to get some clarification to that end—or any end, really—but as Kim laments during a later confessional, "Jordyn is the only one that can give Khloe information and she has gone radio silent now." Will it be Kylie's ex-BFF or Khloe's ex-boyfriend who eventually owns up?

See the ladies' frustrating conversation play out in the clip above. 

