Alexa, play Natti Natasha's "Amantes de Una Noche."

It seems Rob Kardashian is single and ready to mingle... with the 32-year-old reggaetón and Latin pop artist. As of late, the reality TV personality has been flirting with the "Sin Pijama" songstress on social media. And while the two have been sending each other sweet and cheeky messages for a hot minute, their back-and-forth recently caught the attention of Khloe Kardashian.

"Happy father’s day," the Dominican beauty sent Rob on Father's Day. "You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon." Smitten by Natti's message, the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star quickly responded, "Thank uuu see u soon."

However, the Good American founder interrupted their conversation and went into big sis mode. "Rob what's going on here?!?! Who is this girl," she wrote, and later added, "Don't make me pop up on your ass."