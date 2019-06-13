Kylie Jenner needs some space. A designated parking spot outside her place of work would be cool too, but…

"Kris Jenneris just doing too much with my office," vents the makeup and skincare guru in this telephone-style clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ironically sees her mother doing the exact same thing next to the 21-year-old's desk at Kylie Cosmetics.

"Lately, Kylie's been so territorial," Kris tells Kourtney Kardashian over the phone. "I'm not sure what's going on."

As the new clip toggles back and forth between the momager and her youngest's respective testimonials, what's "going on" becomes more and more clear. When Khloe Kardashian asks Kylie which office she's talking about, her sister explains she just found the place and admits she pays "too much a month" for it, but of course has already "spent so much time making it perfect."

"Stop!" Khloe cuts her off. "Me and Scott went there." And cut to: previous footage of Kris tour-guiding them through Kylie Cosmetics' headquarters like, "So, this is my office…"

And there's more. Kylie says the occupational turf war recently spread to the company parking structure as well, ever since the founder's mom started leaving her own car in the CEO's spot. Khloe suggests it's because Kris thinks "it's her office," not her daughter's, and Kylie agrees the whole situation is "getting out of hand."