Kylie Jenner is "out of office" until further notice!
After celebrating BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's birthday over the weekend, the 21-year-old beauty mogul is keeping the party going. "out of office," Jenner captioned her Instagram picture, alongside two semi-NSFW photos of her and Stassie Baby (as she's dubbed online).
Moreover, the 22-year-old influencer took a moment to thank her ride or die. "grateful for this one," Stassie captioned her post, which featured the same fire image Kylie shared.
Posing together on a bike, the dynamic duo sported matching itty-bitty black bikinis from Hunza G, plaid-printed caps from Burberry and Chanel sneakers.
Although, this isn't the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her bestie have matched in recent days. Looking like a pair of Siamese cats, the two donned the same cream-colored Chanel co-ord set and black sunnies. They even styled their hair the same, in a slick, straight bob.
Stassie officially turned 22 on Sunday, but the KylieSkin founder has been celebrating and hosting parties over the last few days.
On Sunday, Kylie threw a lavish, over-the-top pool party for her BFF at one of her mother, Kris Jenner's California mansions. The two, again, wore matching highlighter-pink bikinis for the special occasion. During the pool party, it seemed things were a little bit too fun as Stassie lost her balance while on a massive float.
"when the tequila hits," Kylie joked on Instagram of the candid moment.
Additionally, the 21-year-old beauty mogul shared several snaps of the fun-filled day, including a few sweet images of her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. At one point, the mom-of-one and her baby girl posed alongside Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter, Ayla.
Before that, the KUWTK star threw a Handmaid's Tale-themed party for the 22-year-old beauty. Not only was it a viewing party for season 3 of the hit Hulu series but it doubled as a pre-gaming party for Stassie's upcoming birthday.
Along with Palmer and the birthday girl, some of the guests included Scott Disick's girlfriend Sofia Richie, Kylie's assistant Victoria Villarroel and Tiffany Sorya.
All in all, it seems like Kylie out-did herself in the party and friend department. "Happy birthday to the baddest @stassiebaby," she wrote on Instagram. "9 years later and you're still a real one. I love you forever and always."
To see more of Kylie's fire bikini pics, take a look at our gallery below!
Twins!
Rocking matching itty-bitty black bikinis, Burberry plaid hats and Chanel sneakers, this is the definition of friendship goals!
Ride or Die
Soaking up the sun! Jenner throws a larger-than-life pool party for her BFF Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou's 22nd birthday.
Double Trouble
Strike a pose! Kylie and her baby girl pose alongside bestie and Star Lash Extensions CEO Yris Palmer and her daughter Ayla.
Green With Envy
"MY GIRLS," the reality TV personality captions her post, standing alongside her 1-year-old daughter and Jordyn Woods. The trio rocks matching neon-green swimsuits during their vacation together.
Bandana Beauty
Donning a red bandana- printed two-piece, the 21-year-old beauty mogul shows off her curves by taking a mirror selfie.
Selfie Queen
Long hair, don't care! The KyleSkin founder proves why she's the selfie queen with this fire image. Wearing an itty-bitty black bikini and mirror-like sunnies, she's serving face.
Hot Mama
"Day at Mommy's," Kylie captioned this sunbathing snapshot.
Sister Act
Beach babes! Kendall and Kylie look like they could be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in the vacation pic from Turks and Caicos.
Louis Vuitton Everything
Kylie matches her Louis Vuitton one piece with a coordinating head scarf in the same print.
Eye See You
Kylie reveals her eye-popping bikini on Day 2 of Coachella 2016.
Mad for Plaid
The reality star showcases a black and white lattice plaid string bikini on Instagram.
White Out
Hot damn! After enjoying a horseback riding session, the reality star steps out in a brand-new bikini on Casa Aramara Beach in Mexico.
Loungin'
The young star gives a gracious glimpse of side boob while lying low in a BOSSA bathing suit.
Neon Party
Guess who decided to bring back that retro one-piece Kris Jenner used to rock back in the day?
White Hot
Kylie shows off her enviable curves in this sexy white, cut-out bikini.
Wet & Wild
During a trip to Punta Mita, Mexico in 2015, the E! star flaunts a toned tummy while taking a dip in the ocean.
She Woke Up Like This
And the annoying part is she probably really did.