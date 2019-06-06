MONDAYS
The Kardashians Are Very Confused By Kourtney, Scott & Sofia's Group Trip: "It's Going to Bite Her in the Ass!"

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., 6 Jun. 2019 7:30 AM

Don't play the Three's Company theme song just yet.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick leave the Kardashian-Jenners confused by going on a vacation together with Sofia Richie. In fact, Kim Kardashian is left practically speechless after Disick posts a poolside pic with the two women.

"Oh my god! Did you see Scott—what he just posted?" Kim asks Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. "It says, 'What more could a guy ask for? Three's Company.' And it's him, Kourtney and Sofia in Mexico."

While the trio appear to be getting along abroad, Kris expresses doubt regarding the friendly situation. "To be honest, it's a little confusing. Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together," the famed momager notes in a confessional. "What is happening?"

Watch

Khloe & Kourtney Kardashian Go on No Boys Vacation

To make matters worse, commentators on social media lay into both Kourtney and Sofia. Nonetheless, Kim defends that Kourtney just wanted "a trip with the kids." This defense doesn't sit well with Kris, who reminds her other daughters that Kourtney "can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week."

"My fear is that she can't make up her mind. She can't pick a paint color, that takes months," the KUWTK matriarch further retorts. "I'm just saying—because of her indecisiveness—it's going to bite her in the ass. And, she's gonna be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott."

"She doesn't know what the f--k she wants," Khloe adds.

Understandably, Kris is just worried that "somebody is gonna end up getting really hurt in this scenario."

See Kris, Kim and Khloe's conversation about the complicated vacation above!

