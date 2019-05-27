The most important women in Scott Disick's life wouldn't miss this special day.

As the E! reality star celebrated turning 36 on Sunday, family and close friends came together for a special birthday party.

Based on social media photos, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian joined Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie for a family-friendly evening bash.

Guests enjoyed plenty of dancing, a photo booth, dessert from Hansen's Cake and some quality time amongst friends.

"Best birthday ever," Scott proclaimed on Instagram Stories when sharing some of his highlights. "Best best best night."

Sofia added, "Best night celebrating you @letthelordbewithyou an amazing soul. we all love you very much."