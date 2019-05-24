MONDAYS
9PM (MY/SG/PH) | 8PM (JKT)

Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Low-Key Anniversary Dinner

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., 24 May. 2019 1:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Maciel / BACKGRID

That's amore!

Ahead of their official 5-year wedding anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got some time together to celebrate their romance by candlelight. According to source, the famous couple stepped out for a romantic dinner together on Thursday night at Santa Monica hot spot Giorgio Baldi—the perfect nod to their Italian nuptials years ago. 

Ever the stylish pair, the makeup mogul stepped out in a little black dress and wrap-around heels while the rapper opted for a camel jacket and dark pants for the dinner. 

"They were tucked away in the corner and ate by candlelight," a source described to E! News. "They were mostly talking to one another quietly and smiling across the table. They were low-key and mellow. They showed each other pictures on their phones and shared stories."

Watch

101 Cutest Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Photos

Their upcoming anniversary did not go unacknowledged by the restaurant. "They were both very happy and chatting with the staff. The staff congratulated them and sent over some special dishes for them to try," the source said. 

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

On Friday, the reality star commemorated their official anniversary with several photos from their special day in Florence back in 2014. The couple tied the knot in a highly anticipated ceremony in front of family and friends at the Forte di Belvedere, a 16th-century fortress in the hills near the Arno river. 

As Kim put it on Instagram, "5 years ago today I married my best friend."

Five down, forever to go. Happy Anniversary, Kim and Kanye!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Kim Kardashian , Kanye West , Kardashians , Weddings , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Chicago West, True Thompson

True Thompson Trying to Hug Chicago West Is the Cutest Photo You'll See Today

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Happy 5th Anniversary, Kim Kardashian & Kanye West! Relive the Couple's Fairy Tale Wedding Day

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

A Rundown of the Most Lavish, Expensive and Meaningful Gifts Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Have Given Each Other

Still Coming on "KUWTK": Khloe Gets "Broken By So Many Things"

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK

Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Explosive KUWTK Promo

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Split After 1 Year: What Went Wrong?

Kourtney Kardashian, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian Is "Most Proud" of Her Relationship With Scott Disick and Sofia Richie

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.