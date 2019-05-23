MONDAYS
Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Explosive KUWTK Promo

by Brett Malec | Thu., 23 May. 2019 2:19 PM

We're finally getting an intimate and personal look at the emotional aftermath of the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.

A just-released mid-season trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians shows just how sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner handled the explosive incident that rocked their family back in February of this year.

"I don't even know if I should tell you this," a voice that appears to be Kim Kardashian's BFF Larsa Pippen says via phone call in the dramatic video.

"Her legs were like in between his legs," a second voice adds.

Cut to Khloe breaking down in tears and saying, "I am broken by so many things."

"This is going to change their relationship forever," Kris Jenner says before telling Kylie, "For you and Jordyn, it's like a divorce."

Watch

Lamar Odom Admits Cheating on Khloe Kardashian Still Bothers Him

"She f--ked up," Kylie admits for the first time since the scandal.

Later, Kylie consoles Khloe, telling her, "Just know I love you."

"One day, she's just going to explode," Kim later admits.

Then, Kylie is heard saying over the phone, "I look in her eyes, she's just really going through it."
 
In addition to the Tristan-Jordyn drama, sisters Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are also butting heads. "I don't understand how my own sister is like talking s--t about me," the supermodel complains.

"I didn't even know there was a problem," Kourt says before Kendall erupts, "She will go out of her way to make me look crazy!"

See all the drama that's ahead for season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in the promo above!

