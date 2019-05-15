When it comes to working out, Kourtney Kardashian has the right idea.

The Poosh founder recently shared a quick leg and butt exercise on her lifestyle site that she does in just 10 minutes. No, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you! She tones up her tush, legs and thighs in the same amount of time it takes to prep a salad.

Considering the 40-year-old reality TV star is busy running a lifestyle brand and taking care of her three kids (Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick), it makes sense that she would want to squeeze in a quick workout between her jam-packed schedule.

Luckily, Kourtney's personal trainer, Amanda Lee, reveals the 10-minute exercise that will give you that famous Kardashian booty.

"Kourt loves working on her booty," she exclusively tells E! News, before sharing the reality TV personality's favorite routine. "Some of her favorite moves are jump squats, walking lunges and single deadlifts."