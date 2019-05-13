Kim Kardashian is hitting the books right now to earn her law degree, but the budding attorney has already demonstrated she'd be a perfect fit for the job.

Over the last couple of years, the reality star, entrepreneur and social justice warrior has become a visible advocate for political reform, prison reform especially. But this mashup video featuring snippets from Keeping Up With the Kardashians seasons past proves she's been thinking like a lawyer for considerably longer than she's been expressly thinking about going to law school.

Suffice to say, if there were any doubts about the strength of Kim's interpersonal communication skills, moral compass and/or proclivity for innovation until now, be prepared for this montage reel to promptly disprove them one by one.