Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's family is now a party of six!

On Friday, the happy couple announced that their fourth child, a baby boy, whose name has yet to be revealed, joined their crew via surrogate. Now, the already super successful and famous family is even bigger and better.

From the beginning of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it has been clear to fans of the ever-expanding family that their lives are luxurious, wildly expensive and totally lavish. While we don't get to reap the benefits of being a Kardashian or a West, this new little guy does and his life is going to be amazing.

Whether it's rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's hottest families—we're looking at you John Legend and Chrissy Teigen—or owning all of the latest and greatest designer duds, baby number four will have quite the life.

What exactly does Kim and Kanye's newest man have to look forward to you ask? A lot of crazy, wild, over-the-top things actually.