Saint West is the ultimate big brother and now he's going to get even more practice thanks to the arrival of his little brother.

On Friday, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced that they welcomed their fourth child (the second one via surrogate) and we have a feeling Saint is already thriving as the big brother of not only Chicago, but now this new little guy.

With his big sis North there to lead the way the West kids are totally ready to have another sibling and carry any responsibilities that come with caring for their newest family member. In fact, over the years—three short years to be exact—Saint has showed he is such a good kid.

Whether he's protecting all of his younger female cousins or showing Chicago how to steer her toy car, Saint is always up for pulling the big brother card out and showing everyone how it's done.