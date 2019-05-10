Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are now a happy family of six.

Their baby boy has officially arrived via surrogate, the reality star confirmed on Twitter on Friday afternoon. "He's here and he's perfect!" the new mom of four tweeted.

The couple has not yet shared the little one's name, but fans are excited to learn the moniker they choose.

It was reported that the surrogate had gone into labor on Thursday. Kourtney Kardashian also spilled the beans on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Kris Jenner was a guest on the show, and the Poosh founder surprised the momager by bringing out six of her grandchildren. She also let her know there was another one literally on the way.