A dinner party for the books!

In this clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Alice Johnson brings a few family members with her to Kendall Jenner's house, where the rest of the KarJenner clan is happily awaiting their arrival. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have maintained a close relationship with Alice since Kim personally asked the president to commute her lifetime prison sentence, and he obliged.

The dinner was originally supposed to take place at Kim and Kanye's home—Alice is in town to speak at a prison reform summit with Kim and the two had made plans to cook a meal together—but the tumultuous Woolsey Fires have rendered the Hidden Hills estate temporarily closed for business. The last-minute location switch turns out to be no issue. Soon after arriving with her own clan in tow (sisters Dolores and Patricia are there too) Alice is in the kitchen with Kim and North West, teaching the gals how to make biscuits from scratch.

"So, where are you guys living now?" Kris Jenner asks once everyone's sitting down.

Alice says she's been living in Arizona with her daughter, who's raising 8-month-old twins. "Gonna send you a playmate for your baby," she nods to Khloe Kardashianwith a chuckle before adding, "It feels good to be there to watch the babies grow."