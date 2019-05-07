Hindsight's 20/20. Foresight? Less straightforward.
In broad strokes, that probably explains why Khloe Kardashian spends upwards of 30 seconds leading a toast to Kylie Jenner and former BFF Jordyn Woods in this retrospectively heartbreaking clip from Sunday's new Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Watching the scene today is kind of mind-boggling—and a little awkward, too—given the infidelity chaos between Jordyn and Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson that came to light back in February. (And, for obvious reasons, drove what seems like a pretty permanent wedge between Kylie's childhood pal and the KarJenner family.)
But less than six months earlier, the ladies are all smiles during a friends-and-family luncheon celebrating Jordyn's 21st birthday as well as the launch of her and Kylie's joint collection for Kylie Cosmetics. Once everyone's been seated, it's True Thompson's mom who stands up first to raise a glass.