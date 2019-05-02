MONDAYS
Kendall Jenner Says She Sometimes Gets ''The Fever'' When It Comes to Wanting Babies

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., 2 May. 2019 5:00 PM

Oh baby, baby!

Kendall Jenner revealed she goes "in and out of phases" when it comes to wanting children. Currently, she's the odd ball in her family, as her brother Rob Kardashian and her sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jennerall have kids.

"I go in and out of phases," she told E! News' Zuri Hall about getting baby fever. "Some days, I'll be there and I'll be like, 'Omg, I think it's happening. I think I have the fever.'"

However, for the most part, the 23-year-old supermodel admitted children can be "too much" for her. "Most days, I'm like, 'This is too much.' It's a lot to be able to play with them," she said with a slight laugh. "I'll just be like, 'go to your mom.'"

Just last week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joked that if pregnancy was in the air, she didn't' want to catch it.

In her Instagram snap, she shared a photo of her entire family with their kids and all. The following pic was a meme that read, "Pregnancy is in the air. Me: [a photo of a person with a bag over their head.]"

It's clear Kendall is focused on her other "babies," like her latest beauty collaboration with Formawell Beauty. The partnership includes a range of luxury hair tools at affordable prices, like a hair dryer ($119), a flat iron ($99), a one-inch curling iron ($79) and two styling brushes, (which are currently sold out).

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Coachella, Revolve Party

Broadimage/Shutterstock

When asked why she joined forces with the brand, Jenner put it simply.

"I liked what they were about and loved their products. They're gentle on your hair, it's not supposed to be heat-damaging." She continued, "I'm lucky enough to have straight hair, so it's not too difficult for me [to style], but that's why I like these products a lot, because they're really easy on your hair."

During the interview, the 23-year-old model revealed the one beauty cardinal-rule she breaks, but for good reason.

"I'm psycho and people tell me I shouldn't do this, but I wash my hair every single day," Kendall confessed. "My hair gets more oily if I don't wash it for a day, so I feel like I have to. I've just always done that."

On the topic of beauty and fashion, the reality TV personality briefly talked about the 2019 Met Gala, which is quickly approaching (aka it's next Monday).

"I'm excited," she said. "I think it's a cool night to see everyone and see how beautiful everyone looks." 

While she didn't reveal which family members would attend, except for her mother and momager Kris Jenner, she does feel, "very lucky that we get to do it as a family."

As for what she'll wear? Fans will just have to wait and see.

