Can Kim Kardashian really have it all?

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss laments to husband Kanye West about her struggles to juggle her different responsibilities. Not only is Kardashian-West preparing for her fourth child's arrival, but she's also tackling an unconventional education path in order to become a lawyer.

Thus, the E! personality is understandably stressed about her current situation. "I don't know what to do," Kim shares. "How am I gonna have another kid? How am I gonna study? How am I gonna read? How am I gonna do this all?"

After experiencing a 14-hour day, Kim fully realizes the amount of work her legal schooling will require. Of course, the Kardashian-West matriarch is concerned about taking away time from her family. Thankfully, Kim's rapper spouse has complete faith in her.

"I think you could get in control of your schedule," the "All Day" rapper wisely notes. "You just gotta like, sit back and analyze. Like, what are your distractions? Once you manage your time, you'll be able to manage your time to be able to give attention to me, attention to the kids and attention to law that you're passionate about."