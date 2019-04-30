Now here's a birthday post worth talking about!

As Travis Scott celebrates turning 28 today, the rapper received a special message from Kylie Jenner on Instagram.

In a collage of photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a variety of family photos including father-daughter moments with baby Stormi Webster.

But perhaps it's the caption that has pop culture fans buzzing.

"Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling," Kylie shared with her 133 million followers. "My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. i love you and I'm so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday."