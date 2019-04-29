Kourtney Kardashian understands Khloe Kardashian's struggle.

Back in February, E! News confirmed the reality star and her NBA pro beau, Tristan Thompson, had called it quits amid news of an alleged cheating scandal involving Thompson and Jordyn Woods. The exes have had a rocky romance since the athlete was involved in an earlier cheating scandal around the time of their daughter True Thompson's birth.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Ellen DeGeneres asked Kourtney about the two and their on-and-off nature. "They're broken up. Do you think this is it or you think they'll get back together again?"

"I don't know. I don't think that deeply into it, but I know that she's very strong and that I just feel like she's in a really good place," Kourtney responded.