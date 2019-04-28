MONDAYS
All the Details on Kim Kardashian's Shower for Baby No. 4

  By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr & Corinne Heller | Sun., 28 Apr. 2019 9:33 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Twitter

As the Kardashian-West family prepares to get a bit bigger, it was time to celebrate. 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are expecting their fourth child together, a baby boy via surrogate. On Saturday, Kim hosted a CBD and meditation-themed baby shower at her home.

"I thought it was kind of ridiculous to have a fourth baby shower. But I thought I'm freaking the fuck out having a fourth kid," Kim said at the bash, as her 5-year-old daughter North West appeared beside her. "So, because I'm freaking out and the baby is coming in, like, two weeks, I thought what better way to celebrate than to have a little CBD."

CBD is a cannabis derivative and is said to ease anxiety and other ailments without getting the user high. At the party, guests lounged on mats outside, enjoyed a sound bath, made CBD-enfused body oils and bath salts, as well as flower arrangements.

"It'll only be 10 minutes, but I thought it would be, like, cool for us to do...zen out on a Saturday," Kim said. "So have a puff or put on some oil."

Photos

Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

Guests included her mom Kris Jenner, sister Kourtney Kardashianand 6-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, plus friends Chrissy Teigen, Paris Hilton, Larsa PippenJen Atkin, WAGs' Nicole WilliamsNatalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson. It is unclear if the gestational surrogate carrying Kim and Kanye's baby attended.

Many guests posted videos from the bash.

"All baby showers should be like @kimkardashian," Larso wrote on her Instagram Story.

Guests were given Yeezy slides as gifts. The party also featured bright blue decor and a traditional baby shower game: Guests were asked to guess the name of Kim and Kanye's future son.

"Thank you to everyone who celebrated baby #4 with us! It was perfect!" Kim wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to @mindyweiss & your team! And @hellomd_com & your team for making it happen"

See photos from the baby shower:

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Kim Kardashian

The guest of honor.

Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

The model and Lip Sync Battle star takes a selfie video.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

Kim Kardashian

BFF Larsa Pippen was very impressed.

Olivia Pierson, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Olivia Pierson

The WAGs star takes a selfie video.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Gifts!

Baby West No. 4 did receive some presents.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

Reefer Madness

The party contained products infused with CBD, a compound found in cannabis, which does not get you high but can alleviate conditions like anxiety.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and North West

The guest of honor appears with her eldest daughter.

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Nicole Williams

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian

BFFs again!

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Nicole Williams

The Girls

Kim invited a slew of girlfriends to the bash.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Guess His Name

Guests were invited to guess baby No. 4's name.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Slide Over Here

Guests were gifted Yeezy footwear.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Olivia Pierson

Time to Relax

Guests were invited to create their own CBD-infused bath products.

Kim Kardashian, Baby Shower, Baby No. 4

Instagram / Larsa Pippen

All Zen

CBD-infused bath oils and other products are on display.

Kim had confirmed she and Kanye were expecting their fourth child via surrogate in January on Watch What Happens Live, telling Andy Cohen, "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."

"They had one male embryo left and are thrilled it has worked out," a source previously explained to E! News. "Kim always wanted four kids and having two boys and two girls feels perfect."

Kim previously teased a particularly baby relaxing shower for her and her loved ones. "This year, because I am freaking out so much, I just want a zen, like CBD-themed baby shower," the KKW Beauty guru told E! News. "I just want massages, I want to do like a tea ceremony with crystals...We're going to have a drink at this baby shower—we're not pregnant."

The star added, "This is like the massages for all, like just meditation, calm before the storm baby shower."

While she's certainly no stranger to baby showers at this point, Kim has learned they serve an extra purpose when you have a surrogate.

"I realized that having the baby shower for Chi was actually so much more beneficial for my kids because they saw people come, us play baby games...They actually saw that it was like...'A new baby is coming,'" Kim explained to E! News. "They got so excited for Chi to come that way, seeing that everyone was coming to celebrate the new baby, that I'm actually really doing it for them."

