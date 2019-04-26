Khloe Kardashian is here for the "good vibes only."

On Thursday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sent her "love" to a few of her Instagram haters. When she uploaded a selfie to the social media platform, many aired their thoughts and accused her of Photoshopping her picture to high heavens. And while she's admitted to Photoshopping some pics before, Khloe's message this time around was loud and clear: "you guys are really reaching."

"Good vibes only," the Good American founder captioned her post, along with a photo showing off her wavy blonde bob, minimal makeup look and freshly painted nails.

Soon after, she was met with the opposite of "good vibes" in her comment section. "Your eyes got pulled back too much," one person wrote, following a straight face emoji.

"now my eyes are pulled back? Lol," Khloe clapped back. "oh man… you guys are really reaching. But sure, whatever you want to believe."