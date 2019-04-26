Swing and a miss.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian sit down with another healer in Bali. This ceremony comes after their initial one did not go according to plan.

"We didn't really get the emotional connection we were looking for with our first healer," Kim notes to the KUWTK cameras. "So, we were recommended to somebody named Ratu. And I could just feel that we're gonna get exactly what we want from this."

At first, the Kardashian sisters are optimistic about meeting with Ratu as he looks the guru part. "The bun. The jewelry. The long beard of knowledge and wisdom," Khloe lists in a confessional. "This is the one."