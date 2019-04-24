Not so fast, North West!

It's no secret Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's firstborn daughter, 5-year-old North West, is a budding fashionista. She's already scored her first magazine cover, knows how to smile for the Vogue cameras, has sat front row, strutted a runway and has been setting kid clothing trends since before she could speak.

She's also no stranger to her famous mom's closet, so when the reality star shared her youngster's latest outfit with fans, it was no shock that North's look featured Kim's over-the-knee pink, snakeskin boots.