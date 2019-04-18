What begins as a harsh back-and-forth transpires into a full-blown argument later on in the clip, when Kourtney calls Khloe out for—according to Kourtney, at least—complaining about "everything." The comment rubs her sister the wrong the way, particularly because she's been stressing about legitimate stuff like True Thompson's luggage (which a flight crew member told her was "set up" at their resort already, even though it wasn't) since they touched down in Indonesia.

"I just…I'm more chill," Kourtney counters. But before she can continue, Khloe cuts her off.

"Are you on crack? That you're chill?" laughs the Revenge Body star dryly before turning to Scott. "Did you not hear the speech on the private plane?!" she asks, referencing Kourtney's vent session from earlier about her assistant' sub-par packing job. "The bitch complains for hours!"

Scott's ex tells Khloe she's "critical" and it really doesn't go over well.

"You're telling me that I'm f—king critical because I asked not just to be lied to about my daughter? If you get lied to about the f—king weather you throw a f—king fit. God forbid it was about your child," Khloe snaps back, while Kim murmurs "true" from across the table.

"OK, then it was a misunderstanding," says Kourtney, but it might be too late for backpedaling.

"So get out of my f--king business then!" yells Khloe before leaving the room. "You're telling me I'm critical? Look in the f--king mirror."

