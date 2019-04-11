Best way to let your big sis know you care on her special day?

"Good lordy, you're turning 40!" cracks Kim Kardashian in this exclusive preview from Kourtney's Pop-Up Birthday!. "I can't even believe this is how old you are!"

The extra special KUWTK episode airs this upcoming Sunday, April 14, and will include a medley of personalized messages to birthday lady Kourtney Kardashian from various family members, in addition to lots of celebratory throwback footage. And that feels more than appropriate. In the preview clip, Kim actually starts off her "happy birthday" confessional with a nod to past b-days:

"When I think of you and your birthday, I think of dancing drunken nights in Mexico," Kourt's younger sis continues. "So, I can only imagine how big we're gonna do it up for your 40th birthday."

Khloe Kardashian appears in the preview video too, partly to remind Kourtney she'll always be the Jane Fonda to her Suzanne Somers, "the Reese's to my pieces, the peanut butter to my jelly," etc., and partly to remind her another year older doesn't necessarily have to mean wiser, too.