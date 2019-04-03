Will Scott Disick be invited on the family trip to Bali? That's the question Kourtney Kardashian wrestles with on Sunday's new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

After Scott secretly brought a girl on their last trip to Costa Rica, the mother of three has reservations about having her ex join them on their next venture.

"Everyone's been asking me about the family trip," Kourt tells Scott in this KUWTK clip. "Obviously I said after Costa Rica that you weren't ever coming on a family trip again. I think that's when I put the kibosh on the family trips."

"I mean, I don't think I was in the best place, but I feel like you and I also weren't in the best place," Scott confesses. "You were living your life the way you should be and I just wasn't ready to handle it. I feel like the biggest thing that you and I have always talked about that you wanted from me, if there was anything, was just to see me consistent with you and my family. And you know, it's been over a year of consistency and I feel like we're good and our parenting has been better and the kids are better. We've always said that we were gonna try to be family. Obviously it didn't work out perfect but this is as close as we can get."