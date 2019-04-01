Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have traded in primetime for late night—just for tonight.

The three sisters appeared on Monday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! one day after their show Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired its season 16 premiere. The E! show's first episode of the season featured some pretty big occasions, such as Kim sharing an ultrasound picture of baby no. 4 with her sister Kylie Jenneras well as Scott Disick going on a high tea date with MJ and so, so much more.

Jimmy Kimmel is filming his show in his hometown of Las Vegas for the week, which he called "a dream come true for us." The late night host began his show by poking a bit of fun at Nicolas Cage's recent 4-day-long marriage to girlfriend Erika Koike as well as other April Fools' Day jokes.

Kimmel first complimented the sisters by saying they "look like the Avengers coming out." The three of them argued about who had the best playlists while taking road trips to Palm Springs or vacations to Vegas with their late father, Robert Kardashian.

The host asked Kim about her upcoming baby and how she goes about picking baby names.