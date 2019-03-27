Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have said goodbye to the drama.

Just days after E! News confirmed the former couple came to a custody agreement regarding their two-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, one parent is speaking out on social media.

In a new post on Twitter, Rob set the record straight on where things stand with his ex. At the same time, he clarified a few reports still lingering in the press.

"Angela the mother of my child whom I have a wonderful relationship with decided to drop the child support case because she felt it was in the best interest of our daughter," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared with his 7 million followers. "Reports of her wanting to have drinks is totally false and her being late was in reference to a prior meeting concerning out daughter."

Rob added, "Please stop creating all these falsehoods concerning Angela and I."