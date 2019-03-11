Khloe Kardashian got the party started for two very special ladies—her BFFs!

The reality star jetted off to Las Vegas this weekend in honor of Malika Haqq and Khadijah Haqq McCray, two of her longtime besties. The twin sisters turned 36 on Sunday as they kicked off a weekend celebration on a private jet to Sin City.

KoKo had custom donuts spelling out their names waiting on the plane as the twins kicked off the festivities on board with a toast. The trio also documented on social media the luxe suite they called home for a couple of days, including custom balloons spelling out "Happy Birthday" and their names as well as views of the Las Vegas strip. Not too shabby!

As a source noted to E! News, "All of the women are in a very celebratory mood."