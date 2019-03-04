Raymond Hall/GC Images
Kourtney Kardashian is adding something extra special to her ever-growing resumé.
The reality TV personality gave fans a tease of her latest project, titled Poosh, wearing nothing but a towel. That's right, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stripped down to share the exciting news with her 74 million followers.
"C O M I N G. S O O N," she simply captioned her sexy snap. In the photo, Kourtney might be donning her birthday suit but she's all business. Holding a laptop and cup of tea to cover her lady parts, the mother-of-three is serving us face and body.
Poosh is a lifestyle site, a source confirms to E! News. However, what the website will entail remains a mystery.
If you pay close attention to her Instagram photo, it most certainly gives off a lifestyle vibe. Especially with the random objects surrounding her—from a tea set to towels, to what looks like essential oils and beauty products.
Considering the reality star has dabbled with makeup and fashion collaborations, it's possible she could also release a lifestyle line to accompany her site. In the past, she's partnered with PrettyLittleThing and Kylie Cosmetics, her sister, Kylie Jenner's beauty brand.
On the brand's Instagram account, collage-type cut-outs read, "This isn't a monologue." While another says, "It's a dialogue."
The website is just as teasy, as it features the same bare-skinned picture of Kourtney with the following statement, "Be the first to know. Sign up below."
As of late, Kourtney has been killing the fashion game. During Fashion Week, fans saw her step out of her comfort zone with avant-garde ensembles and risqué styles.
And it's no secret the 39-year-old TV personality has always had a knack for décor, which many believe could also be part of her latest venture.
Fans of the reality star know she calls her daughter, Penelope Disick, Poosh. Many are guessing that's what sparked her site name.
"You'll be her first role model, her first friend, her first love." My little Poosh," she wrote on Instagram on Feb. 7, 2017.
While we know Poosh is a lifestyle site, it's unknown if the TV personality will launch accompanying products. In the words of Kris Jenner, "This is a case for the FBI."
It seems her followers will have to keep an eagle eye on her social media accounts for more answers. But we have a feeling Kourtney won't leave people in the dark for too long.