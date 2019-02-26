MONDAYS
9PM

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna Set the Record Straight on Their Custody Battle

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 26 Feb. 2019 11:16 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are putting their daughter first.

In two separate social media posts, the parents to Dream Kardashian set the record straight on any and all custody battle rumors.

As it turns out, the pair appears to be on a united front when it comes to their baby girl.

"Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases," Rob shared on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Chyna added, "Robert and I only concern is what's in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!"

Photos

Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Cutest Pics

In recent months, the former couple has made headlines for their court battles.

Back in November, Rob filed court documents asking for lower child support. Soon after, Chyna's attorney Lisa Bloom would release a statement about the state of affairs.

"We believe Rob Kardashian has deliberately retreated from social media to reduce his income so that he can pay less child support. Poor little rich boy. What kind of father doesn't want to support his own baby?" Lisa shared. "In the meantime, Blac Chyna continues to work hard as a single mother supporting her children, as she has always done, whether Rob chooses to help or not."

Rob and Chyna ultimately went their separate ways in February 2017 after a whirlwind engagement.

And while the former couple's daughter splits time between mom and dad, Dream has been able to create special memories with both parents.

"Dream is the cutest little girl and has such a fun personality," a source previously shared with E! News. "She walks and talks now, she says small, basic words and she knows everybody's name. She also loves to dance when she's at home with Chyna and when friends come over to visit."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Blac Chyna , Rob Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Dream Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner

Why the Kardashian Family's True Inner Circle Almost Never Changes

Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Sizzles in Risqué Bodysuit Alongside Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardashian, Thierry Muglier Exhibit

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Total Greek Goddess at Thierry Mugler’s Montreal Museum Exhibition

Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods

Inside Kylie Jenner's Impossible Struggle: Why She's Having a Hard Time Letting Go of Jordyn Woods

Kendall Jenner, 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2019 Oscars

Kendall Jenner’s Risqué Vanity Fair Oscars Party Look Is a Sight to Behold

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Rocks Red Hair: See Her New Look

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Best Makeup Selfies

Jordyn Woods Makes First Public Appearance Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.