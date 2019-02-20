Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Wed., 20 Feb. 2019 2:15 PM
Kim Kardashian low-key breaks her silence on the alleged Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal.
The KKW Beauty founder has officially cut ties with the NBA star and 21-year-old model. How so? In true Kim K style, she unfollowed them on Instagram.
However, it appears the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is still following both Woods and Thompson on social media. Kendall Jenner is the only one to have unfollowed the basketball star, though, she is still following Jordyn.
Fans of the reality TV personality will know that this isn't the first time Kim has unfollowed Tristan. Last April, the two unfollowed each other on social media after the 27-year-old was accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian.
Now, it seems the famous family is having flashbacks.
On Tuesday, Feb. 19, news broke that Tristan reportedly had an affair with Kylie Jenner's BFF over the long holiday weekend. Apparently, the basketball athlete met up with Woods at a private party at his L.A. home, and guests claim they saw the pair look suspiciously close.
Yesterday, E! News confirmed the couple split 10 months after the reality TV star gave birth to their daughter True Thompson.
Presley Ann/Getty Images for True Religion, George Pimentel/Getty Images
Kim isn't the only sibling to break her silence. Khloe took to Instagram to respond to the cheating allegations. The Good American founder and her close friends commented on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the news.
The 34-year-old star replied with a series of shouting emojis, while Malika Haqq wrote, "STRONG FACTS." Not long after, Larsa Pippen responded, "Amen!"
Earlier on Tuesday, the NBA player posted and deleted a tweet that said, "FAKE NEWS."
Jordyn, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have yet to speak out about the cheating claims.
Fans of the family know the 21-year-old model has been a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenners for a long time. Kylie is reportedly having a hard time with the situation, according to a source.
"Kylie is having a very difficult time. She is devastated and emotional," a source told E! News. "She doesn't want to believe this could have happened. She wanted to give Jordyn a chance to explain herself. She doesn't know what to do. She's shocked and confused."
