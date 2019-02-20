The Cleveland Cavaliers pro called the rumors "fake news" in a since-deleted tweet, but Khloe seemed to disagree, leaving a series of shouting emojis on Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post about the allegations.

E! News can confirm the famous couple has broken up, less than a year after welcoming their first child together, True Thompson . The news comes amid claims Thompson cheated on his famous partner with Kylie Jenner 's best friend, Jordyn Woods .

While Khloe and Tristan faced major controversy during their romance, it wasn't always rocky for these two. Take a walk down memory lane.

"She doesn't need to think about what's up with Tristan or what he's doing out on the road like she used to," the source explained to E! News. "Being True's mom is truly all she cares about and is her top priority."

However things unfolded, the two have not been seen together as of late and appeared to spend Valentine's Day apart. A source recently revealed Khloe is "focused on True and her work" and, when it came to her and Tristan, she chose "not to worry about it or to classify their relationship anymore."

Snapchat 2016: Sparks Fly Khloe and Tristan fuel romance rumors as they're spotted vacationing together in Mexico. On Halloween, they display their budding relationship on social media, confirming love is in the air. "Khloe and Tristan are doing really well. They are exclusive," an insider tells E! News at the time. "There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together."

Byrdman / SURQ / BACKGRID March 2017: Birthday Bonanza For Tristan's 26th birthday, Khloe throws her man a gold-themed soirée. "To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together!" she writes on Instagram along with a sweet photo of the two looking at each other. "May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this." The following June, Tristan returns the favor by planning a surprise bash for the reality star's 33rd birthday. A source says the couple "looked extremely in love" and were "affectionate all night." "You could tell that Tristan is really in love with her and stuck by her side all night," the insider dishes. "The family loves Tristan and they were all taking photos with him and really treated him like a family member."

Instagram September 2017: Starting a Family Multiple sources confirm to E! News that Khloe is pregnant with her first child. "Khloe is so happy. You have no idea," a source says. The mom-to-be does not address the reports.

Instagram December 2017: It's True! Just days before Christmas, the Good American mogul confirms she is indeed expecting. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" she writes to her followers. "I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages!" Khloe continues, "Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!"

E! March 2018: A Little Lady Is on the Way In the season 15 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the expectant star learns she's pregnant with a baby girl. "I don't feel like I'm having a girl at all," Khloe admits. "I'm like in a state of shock."

Instagram March 2018: Celebrating in Style With her due date looming closer, the star celebrates her first little one with a luxurious, star-studded and pink-themed baby shower.

NGRE / BACKGRID April 2018: Controversy Strikes Just days before E! News confirms the arrival of the couple's daughter, reports with photos and videos emerge of Tristan purportedly cheating on Khloe with other women. "There's video of Tristan making out with a girl last night," big sister Kim Kardashian reacts to the news in a later episode of KUWTK.

Courtesy Getty Images for Rémy Martin/Jerritt Clark April 2018: She's Here On April 12, E! News confirms Kardashian has given birth to her first child. On Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we later learn Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Tristan make it to Cleveland in time for the birth.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram April 2018: True Love Amid Tristan's controversy, Khloe confirm their daughter's arrival and reveal her special moniker. "Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," she writes on Instagram. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

Tristan Thompson/Instagram May 2018: Another Chance A month after Tristan's scandal rocks the couple's world, a source reveals the two are not calling it quits. "Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shares with E! News. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family." When a fan later criticizes her on Twitter for staying with the basketball pro, Kardashian fires back. "You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist," she retorts. "I'm proud of my strength."