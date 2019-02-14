Stormi World was missing one busy Kardashian-Jenner family member.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Kendall Jenner's appearance on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the super model opens up about why she had to miss niece Stormi Webster's extravagant first birthday party last weekend, which was thrown by her parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

"Your sister had a birthday party for Stormi, [who] turned one, and she went all out," host Jimmy Fallon says in the clip while holding up a pic of a giant inflatable Stormi head. "Did you go to it?"

"No, I was so upset," Kendall admits. "So it was supposed to happen on her actual birthday I'm pretty sure on the first and it rained and everything kind of got postponed so it didn't happen until I was out of town, which was very unfortunate because I would have loved to go and it looked really amazing. She really went all-out."