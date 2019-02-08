Then, they casually showed a photo of her on the sidelines with Simmons also on the court and in the frame of the shot. "Who's that guy that's in the way?" DeGeneres asked.

"I'm not so sure," Jenner answered coyly.

"I'm not either. I don't know anything about basketball," the host continued.

"Obviously, you're dating this guy who's on this [Philadelphia] 76ers—is that what it's called?...I don't know basketball," DeGeneres added, clearly trying to get the details. "How long have you been dating him?"

However, the runway star didn't divulge much. "For a bit now," she said, keeping details to a minimum.

It got really fun when DeGeneres asked if her famous mom, Kris Jenner, approves. As Kendall began to say, "I think so," a Kris look-alike popped out of the side table in between them and scared the star.

"I'm shaking!" she admitted.