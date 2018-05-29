Hey, baby girl!

Chicago Westlooks totally angelic in a photo shared by Kim Kardashian to Instagram on Tuesday. The 4-month-old, who was born via surrogate on Jan. 15, sports a white onesie as she peers into the camera with the sweetest smile on her face.

(It's obvious Chicago inherited her famous mama's long eyelashes, who has said she never wears falsies or extensions.)

"My baby Chi," Kim captioned the snapshot. Since her birth, the E! reality star and business mogul has only shared a handful of photos of her third child with hubby Kanye West.