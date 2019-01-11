by Mike Vulpo | Fri., 11 Jan. 2019 10:02 AM
Like mother, like daughter!
It's no secret that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West love their high-fashion. Whether designing their own clothes or being front-row at Fashion Week around the world, the proud parents know a thing or two about style.
So perhaps it should be no surprise that their daughter North West is a bit curious about clothes and all about exploring mommy's closet.
In a new social media post, Kim showcased her daughter's curiosity when she was spotted trying on mom's fiery heels.
"North in my closet," Kim wrote on Twitter as North posed in front of Virgil Abloh and Louis Vuitton handbags.
While she may only be five years old, North has already made her runway and modeling debut. And while fashion is totally fascinating, makeup is a whole other area that peeks her interest.
Whether putting on lashes or trying out KKW X Mario makeup, North can't help but explore what the beauty world has to offer.
And yes, Kim is totally supportive.
"Every night we play, after her bath, in bed, and you know my purse is always kind of by my nightstand, so she always says ‘purse!' So she grabs my purse, and that means she wants my makeup bag, so I give her my makeup bag and it's empty," Kim once shared with Elle. "And if I just turn around for one second, she has my lipstick like all over her face.
The businesswoman added, "So I have to give her her own little makeup bag. She's obsessed with makeup and watching me get ready and getting ready herself. She just loves the process, she could not be more ultimately girly-girl."
Something tells us we'll be keeping up with Nori in no time.
