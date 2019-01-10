Ah, memories. For Kim Kardashian, this one is still crystal clear.

The reality star shared a sweet memory of her famous husband of four years, Kanye West, after one fan dug up an 11-year-old photo of the reality star.

In the paparazzi snap, taken in September 2007, the soon-to-be mom of four is rocking a pink velour sweatsuit and carrying a multi-colored Louis Vuitton bag on her way to Las Vegas at the Burbank airport.

"I'd love to see Kim bring back Juicy Couture sweatsuits and that LV multicolor bag," the fan tweeted along with the happy photo of the makeup mogul.