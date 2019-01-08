Not that there was ever any doubt, but the Kardashian-Jenner kids had a very, very good Christmas.

A sparkling pink Bentley for Khloe Kardashian's daughter True Thompson, a miniature kitchen set for Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian and a life-size unicorn for Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope Disickbarely skimmed the surface, as Kim Kardashianjust revealed yet another gift her her two daughters and four nieces got to open on Christmas morning.

The E! reality star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday with a photo of the Louis Vuitton purses daughters North West, 5, Chicago West, 1, and nieces Penelope, 6, Dream, 2, True, 9 months, and Stormi Webster, 11 months were gifted to help kickstart their individual handbag collections.

Kim said she picked out the high-end designer's Mini HL Speedy Bag, which retails for an estimated $620, during a trip to Japan. And when one Twitter user noticed there were two extra purses that weren't accounted for in the photo, Kim had this to say: