Kanye West's biggest pint-sized fan is not too far away. In fact, she's walking!

That's right—we're talking about his youngest child, 11-month-old Chicago West. The adorable little one joined mom Kim Kardashian and dad Kanye for Sunday rehearsal, where the Grammy-winning rapper was working on something new.

According to the makeup mogul, they were all present for Sunday Service rehearsal featuring some of the "Lift Yourself" star's music. The reality star shared footage of the rehearsal on social media as she watched a choir perform the songs with Kanye and Kid Cudi joining in at times for tracks like "Reborn' and "I Wonder." While the specifics of the service remain unclear, the music hit quite a note with fans watching from home.

As one fan tweeted, "In case anyone needs a little joy this morning there's basically a full gospel service on @KimKardashian's IG story right now complete with little kid chatter and smiling kanye."