MONDAYS
9PM

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Kick Off a New Year With One Sweet Kiss

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 1 Jan. 2019 11:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

Instagram

They're starting off the New Year on a united front!

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were by each other's side as they officially welcomed 2019 in Cleveland.

As documented on Instagram Stories, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and NBA player headed to the Rumor Bar and Lounge to host a New Year's celebration.

Featuring Jordan Clarkson, Kevin Love and Channing Frye, the party included a giant ice sculpture with the words "Koko and TT 2019."

 And when it was time to countdown to midnight, Tristan and Khloe went behind the DJ booth where they shared a kiss on the lips.

Photos

Stars Celebrate New Year's Eve 2018

"Happy New Year," Tristan shared in a video when hanging out with his leading lady.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, New Year's Eve 2018

Instagram

Before the special holiday, fans were curious to know where Khloe's relationship stood with the Cleveland Cavaliers baseball player. When posting her Top 9 of 2018 on Instagram Stories, the reality star didn't mention Tristan.

In addition, the pair was unable to celebrate Christmas together due to Tristan's job.

But if last night's celebration is any indication, these two continue to make it work as they raise their baby girl True Thompson.

"True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!!" Khloe previously shared on Instagram when looking back at her roller coaster year. "There is nothing I wouldn't endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!"

She added, "Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , Kardashian News , Kardashians , Tristan Thompson , New Year's Eve , New Year's Day , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Here's How Kendall and Kylie Jenner Celebrated New Year's Eve With Their Leading Men

Khloe Kardashian, Instagram

Khloe Kardashian Recalls the "Lowest Lows" of Her Roller Coaster 2018

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Dyes Her Hair Blue in New Seasonal Look

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Shows Some Skin While Posing in Lacy Underwear

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Shay Mitchell Calls for More Compassion After Revealing Miscarriage

Donald Glover

Everything We Still Don't Know About Donald Glover's Remarkably Private Life

Mind Flayer, Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Will Premiere July 4—See the Mysterious New Poster

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.