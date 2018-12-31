MONDAYS
Khloe Kardashian Recalls the "Lowest Lows" of Her Roller Coaster 2018

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., 31 Dec. 2018 1:22 PM

2018 was a year Khloe Kardashian will never forget.

Shortly before kicking off a brand-new year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to reflect on the past 12 months.

"2018 was a roller coaster of emotions. My soul endured, the highest highs and the lowest lows. Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I'm at an all time high," Khloe proclaimed on social media with a video collage of several memories. "This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again."

While she didn't address Tristan Thompson by name, the businesswoman said that she came out of "my experiences stronger than ever." And at this moment in time, Khloe knows that she can overcome any obstacle life throws her way.

"Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity. The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!" she wrote to her followers as Daniel Caesar's "Blessed" played in the background. "Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do."

Looking back on a wild year wouldn't be complete without mentioning her baby girl. After celebrating True Thompson's first Christmas in Southern California, Khloe took time to share just how special her daughter is.

"True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing—my greatest gift!!" she explained. "There is nothing I wouldn't endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!"

Khloe added, "Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!"

Going into a brand-new year, Khloe has the support of her family and close friends who couldn't help but root for the reality star in the comments section.

"I love this and you!! I wish you all you have ever dreamed of and more in 2019 and beyond," Kim Zolciak-Biermann wrote online. Jen Atkin added, "YOU ARE MY HERO @KhloeKardashian and so many people's hero. Never stop being you. I love you."

 

